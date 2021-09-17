System outage grounds United flights briefly

NEW YORK >> United Airlines suffered a brief system outage early today and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.
The ground stop order was lifted before 2 a.m. Hawaii time at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.
“We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed,” the Chicago airline said just after 8 a.m. Eastern on Twitter.
It was unclear how many delays occurred, or if there were any related cancellations.
