CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; ’Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 7 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Mountain West: San Jose State at Hawaii, 6:30 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
ILH: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.
KAYAKING
ILH: Distance, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym
WATER POLO
ILH boys division II: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, noon, at Kamehameha.
SUNDAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.