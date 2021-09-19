Honolulu firefighters assist female, 64, who suffered head injury while hiking Diamond Head

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the Diamond Head State Monument on Saturday to assist a woman who fell while hiking with family members.

HFD said it received a 911 call at 9:01 a.m. Saturday with a request to help a hiker in distress on the Diamond Head Trail. Five units staffed with about 16 personnel responded and arrived at the monument’s parking lot 10 minutes later, and firefighters immediately ascended the trail while simultaneously establishing a command presence and landing zone within the crater.

Contact with the 64-year-old patient was initially made at 9:26 a.m., where HFD discovered an off-duty nurse had performed an assessment indicating the woman had suffered a head injury when she fell while hiking. Firefighters took over primary care and applied spinal precautions before airlifting the woman via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

The injured hiker was transferred to the care of waiting Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics just after 9:40 a.m. and transported to a local hospital.

No additional information about the woman’s condition was immediately avaialable.