Honolulu Ocean Safety says no lifeguards today in towers at Sandy Beach and Waimanalo Beach Park

Honolulu Emergency Services said today that Honolulu Ocean Safety is unable to staff lifeguard towers at Sandy Beach Park (4B) and Waimanalo Beach Park (6A), forcing their closures for the day.

Lifeguards will be patrolling in mobile response vehicles to provide coverage in the area. Honolulu Emergency Services reminds the public to call 911 immediately in case of emergencies.

According to HESD, the closures are a direct result of staffing availability as Ocean Safety steadily increases its daytime coverage as part of a 2019 legal mandate requiring a “dawn to dusk” lifeguarding program in the City & County of Honolulu.

Ocean Safety recommends avoiding beaches without lifeguards and visiting a guarded beach instead, where towers are staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Download the city’s HNL.info app for additional information and updates.