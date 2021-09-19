comscore Man, woman in late 20s hospitalized after apparent stabbing on Wilder Avenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, woman in late 20s hospitalized after apparent stabbing on Wilder Avenue

Honolulu Emergency Services responded to an apparent stabbing on Wilder Avenue today.

EMS reported that paramedics responded to a trauma call around 6:11 p.m. involving a 29-year-old male and a 28-year-old female. EMS said the incident occurred around 4:44 p.m.

According to EMS, both patients were in critical condition.

Life-saving treatment was administered to both patients, “who sustained multiple stab wounds to their upper and lower torso and upper extremities,” EMS said.

