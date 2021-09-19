Man, woman in late 20s hospitalized after apparent stabbing on Wilder Avenue

Honolulu Emergency Services responded to an apparent stabbing on Wilder Avenue today.
EMS reported that paramedics responded to a trauma call around 6:11 p.m. involving a 29-year-old male and a 28-year-old female. EMS said the incident occurred around 4:44 p.m.
According to EMS, both patients were in critical condition.
Life-saving treatment was administered to both patients, “who sustained multiple stab wounds to their upper and lower torso and upper extremities,” EMS said.
