Honolulu police seek help identifying Aina Haina bank robbery suspect

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a bank robbery at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.

The robbery occurred at the Territorial Savings Bank-Aina Haina Branch at 820 W. Hind Drive just before 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the masked man passed a demand note to a teller and stated he was in possession of pipe bombs, although none were seen.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, at which time the suspect fled the scene.

Prior to the Territorial Savings’ robbery, police said the man entered the First Hawaiian Bank-Aina Haina Branch at the same shopping center where he allegedly stood in line and walked out.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and approximately 140 to 160 pounds with a medium build. He has black hair and sideburns and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.