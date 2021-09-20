CVS Health looks to fill 200 jobs

CVS Health hopes to fill 200 job openings across Hawaii beginning today to address the annual flu season and ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and testing demands.
The hiring in Hawaii is part of an effort to fill 25,000 clinical and retail CVS jobs across the country during a national CVS career event Friday.
In a statement, CVS said most of the available 200 Hawaii positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associ- ates and will be filled as soon as possible.
Qualified candidates can get more information and apply by texting “CVS” to 25000 and entering a digital screening process “that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring,” the company said.
In August, CVS Health announced that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July.
