Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 330 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 330 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 726 fatalities and 76,521 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 550 fatalities on Oahu, 82 on Maui, 80 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 679,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 216 new cases on Oahu, 43 on Maui, 38 on Hawaii island, 29 on Kauai, two on Molokai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 53,349 on Oahu, 8,814 on Maui, 9,588 in Hawaii County, 2,074 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 205 on Molokai. There are also 2,352 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 7,106 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 91.

By island, Oahu has 4,910 active cases, the Big Island has 1,065, Maui has 621, Kauai has 465, Lanai has five and Molokai has 40.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,973,496 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 4,722 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 66.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 75.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,136 have required hospitalizations, with 47 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,117 hospitalizations within the state, 3,308 have been on Oahu, 462 on Maui, 300 on the Big Island, 39 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 302 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 6.2%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.