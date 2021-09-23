comscore Hawaiian Airlines flight returns to Honolulu airport after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines flight returns to Honolulu airport after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 am
  • COURTESY State sherrif’s deputies, today, arrested a passenger on Hawaiian Airlines flight HA152 after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant during the flight.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPTEMBER 2018 A Hawaiian Airlines B-717 took off at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

State sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old passenger after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Hilo this morning.

At 7:30 a.m., flight HA152 departed from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Soon after, “a passenger assaulted one of our flight attendants, who was walking the aisle, in an unprovoked incident,” said spokesman Alex Da Silva.

The flight diverted back to Honolulu where deputy sheriffs escorted the unruly passenger off the plane and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree assault, according to Toni Schwartz, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

Da Silva said, “Our flight attendant was evaluated and released from work to rest.”

Bill Paris, who was a passenger on the flight, said the incident occurred near the front of the cabin.

Both the passenger and the flight attendant were described as male.

An investigation is underway.

