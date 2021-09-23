Witnesses hear explosion, see woman flee scene before Pahoa house fire

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a large fire that charred a two-story home in Pahoa Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at 15-0418 Kahakai Boulevard at about 6 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told fire crews that they saw a female enter the home, heard a “boom” and then saw the female flee the home, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:30 p.m. and extinguished it 20 minutes later.

There were no injuries reported.

The owner told the fire department that squatters had been occupying the home and were recently told to vacate the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the home is estimated at $230,000.