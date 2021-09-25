University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team sweeps UC Davis to close Big West road trip

Hawaii senior Brooke Van Sickle put away a 14 kills and the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team put together its most efficient hitting performance of the season in a Big West sweep of UC Davis today in Davis, Calif.

UH freshman setter Kate Lang ran an attack that hit a season-high .396 in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 win as the Rainbow Wahine improved to 5-5 overall and 2-0 in the Big West.

Van Sickle had no errors in her 23 attempts to hit .609 and middle blocker Amber Igiede finished with 11 kills in 17 attempts and was in on five of UH’s nine blocks. Outside hitter Riley Wagoner and middle blocker Skyler Williams each added eight kills.

Van Sickle and Janelle Gong led the UH defense with 11 digs each and Wagoner finished with 10. Lang had 38 assists, eight digs and three blocks in her second start.

Lana Radakovic led UC Davis (5-8, 1-1) with 12 kills and the Aggies hit .208.

Coming off a sweep at UC Riverside on Thursday, UH led throughout the first set and took control with a 5-0 run capped by a block by Igiede and Lang to give the Wahine a 21-12 lead. UC Davis closed to 23-18 with a four-point run, but UH closed the set with a kill by Braelyn Akana and a Van Sickle ace.

The Wahine went on an 8-0 run with Igiede on the service line to take command of the second set and her ace pushed the UH lead to 13-4. A solo block by Van Sickle to end a long rally gave UH set point and Williams ended it with a kill in the middle.

UH raced out to a 13-5 lead in the third set, but UC Davis went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-15 lead. Tiffany Westerberg, making her first appearance since the season’s opening weekend, put away back-to-back kills to give UH the lead again. Igiede took over late with three kills and block and UH surged to a 22-18 lead. Lang got a solo block after a UH overpass and kills from Williams and Van Sickle ended the match as the Wahine closed with a 6-1 run.

UH returns home to face Long Beach State (6-7, 0-2) on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.