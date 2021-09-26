Las Vegas Advisor: Football parties are back in Las Vegas casinos and bars

More evidence of Las Vegas’ return to normalcy is evident in the resumption of football parties in casinos and bars. While the parties aren’t as robust as they were pre-pandemic, there are still some good gatherings throughout the city.

On weekends, the casino sports books are packed, drawing in people with all the games showing on the big screens. Busiest are Las Vegas’ two premier sports books at Circa and Westgate.

On Mondays, the best party in town is at South Point, where a big crowd gathers in the showroom for $1 hot dogs, $2 draft beer and drawings for $1,000. Other good Monday-night options convenient to the Strip are Ellis Island, Silver Sevens and Gold Coast. The best deal on beer is 77 cents for bottled Bud or Bud Light at Silver Sevens.

Lodge destroyed: One of Las Vegas’ historic landmarks, the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has been destroyed by a fire. Located about 40 miles from the city and 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, the Lodge has for years served as a retreat for those seeking a quick getaway from the summer heat. The owners, the Ellis family of Ellis Island, have indicated that they intend to rebuild a bigger and better Lodge.

Seasonal scene at the Bellagio: The fall display at the Bellagio Conservatory, dubbed “Deeper Into the Woods,” features a treehouse accessed by a wooden spiral staircase, families of red foxes and black bears, two dozen multicolored mushrooms, tiny winged fairies, illuminated acorns, and of course, pumpkins (the largest is 838 pounds). The display runs through Nov. 13 and is free to view.

Question: Does the new Resorts World casino charge for parking?

Answer: As of now, parking at Resorts World is free, but don’t expect that to last. Gates are in place and pay stations are positioned inside, indicating that it’s probably just a matter of time before there’s a fee to park.

