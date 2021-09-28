William Shatner’s aging advice: ‘Just ignore it’

ATLANTA >> William Shatner — actor, raconteur, TV host — has taken the path of Betty White into his 90s, staying so busy it’s hard to believe he’s in his 10th dec­ade.

“My philosophy is to just ignore it,” Shatner said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal Constitution. “You mention my age and I say, ‘Who are you talking about?’”

He has even started to do the sci-fi convention circuit again. He was at the Washington, D.C., Awesome Con in late August and Atlanta’s Dragon Con earlier this month.

“I’ll be masked,” he said, then he mused, “If I put on a pair of sunglasses, I could be anybody. I could bring in a sub and nobody would know the difference!”

That distinctive Shatner cadence might be a giveaway — except people like imitating him, dramatic pauses and all. And people have done it in front of him. “I always nudge the person next to me with my elbow and say, ‘What are they doing? Who is that? I. Don’t. Get. What’s. Going. On!’”

Shatner likes to talk, and he quickly listed his latest pursuits. After the Awesome Con, he drove 500 miles to Louisville for the World Championship Horse Show to compete. He rode a two-wheeled buggy behind a horse named Track Star and won his race.

“It was fast and dangerous,” Shatner said, with discernible Shatner-like pride.

And he will add to the genre of his spoken-word albums, released over the decades, with an autobiographical installment scheduled for next month called “Bill,” which he recorded during the pandemic with a list of guest stars that include pop singer Joe Jonas, jazz artist Dave Koz, rock guitarist Joe Walsh and his longtime country music buddy Brad Paisley.

“We were all required to slow down because of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “It gave us a chance to reflect. That’s what I did. I made this album about my life.”

As if he weren’t busy enough, Shatner also launched a talk show on RT (a Russian-funded TV operation) and hosted a third season of “The UnXplained” on the History Channel, a show about the occult.

His definition of “slowing down” isn’t necessarily the same as other people’s.

A few months ago he traveled to the Bahamas to swim with sharks for Discovery’s Shark Week. “My entire experience has been to watch out for sharks, but it turns out they don’t actually like to eat us,” he said. “They’re critically necessary for the ocean.”

Capt. Kirk’s original Enterprise crew has been steadily entering the great beyond over the years, but oddly, Shatner’s long estrangement from 84-year-old George Takei (he played Sulu) has endured.

Last year on a podcast, Takei accused Shatner of being jealous of the late Leonard Nimoy during their “Star Trek” heyday, which Shatner later denied on Twitter, saying Takei “needs a new hobby” besides slagging him.

“I love him,” Shatner said of Takei. “He’s a marvelous human being. I just don’t know who he is. We had this job more than 50 years ago together. We said hello and goodbye, and that was it. I don’t know what he’s talking about. You’d think something would change, but he doesn’t. I’m resigned to it.”