Honolulu Fire Department determines fire intentionally set at vacant Punchbowl house

The Honolulu Fire Department’s investigator has determined the early morning fire Monday at a vacant Punchbowl area house was intentionally set.
The fire at 317 Auwaiolimu St. started at the rear entryway, and the cause was incendiary, HFD said in a news release.
HFD said that neighbors reported squatters were frequently on the property. The house was unsecured, and a previous fire in 2020 had damaged the structure.
A neighbor who reported the fire 12:16 a.m. Monday smelled smoke and saw flames at the back of the single-story house. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 12:35 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $120,000 to the building.
All occupants escaped uninjured. A 40-year-old woman fainted from unknown causes and was treated by Emergency Medical Services.
HFD referred the incident to the police department for further investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.