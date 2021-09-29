London honors Princess Diana with blue plaque at former home
By Associated Press
Today
Updated 12:30 p.m.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA VIA AP
Princess Diana’s former flatmate Virginia Clarke stands outside Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London, during the unveiling of the English Heritage blue plaque. London finally honored the late Princess Diana with a blue plaque at the place she called home in the two years before she married Prince Charles and her life in the goldfish bowl began.
The English Heritage blue plaque is unveiled outside Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London.