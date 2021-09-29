Calendar
Today
SOCCER
PacWest men: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field.
PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at
Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field.
THURSDAY
SOCCER
Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,
6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.
High school
ILH Volleyball
Girls’ Varsity 1
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-11, 25-9,
25-15
Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 12-25, 25-22,
25-22, 25-16
Girls’ Varsity 2
University def. ‘Iolani 25-20, 25-9, 25-10
ILH Water Polo
Boys’ Varsity 1
Mid-Pacific 11, ‘Iolani 7
Scorers: MPI—Aiden Morris 5, Jamie Bhattacharyya 2, Kahikina Kukea-Shultz, Kama Higa, Jordan Clifford, Sebastien Kiyabu. IOL—Kole Laakea Kaonohi 3, Kenjiro Otake, Trent Ihle, Kai Kennedy, Luke Tobin.
Boys’ Varsity 2
‘Iolani 13, ‘Mid-Pacific 4
Scorers: IOL—Jackson Iwata 6, Noah Scherman 4, Evan Safi, Adam Scrivner, Brandon Tsang. MPI—Luke Perrin 2, Nelu Racsa, William Wood
