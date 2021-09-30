Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 332 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 332 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 782 fatalities and 79,206 cases.

Ten deaths were on Oahu and two on Hawaii island. No further information was immediately available on the latest fatalities.

In all, the state reported 193 COVID-related deaths in September, Hawaii’s deadliest month by far in the pandemic. September’s fatalities, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant, represents nearly 25% of the state’s total virus death toll.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 592 fatalities on Oahu, 90 on Hawaii island, 86 on Maui, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today about 696,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 220 new cases on Oahu, 56 on Hawaii island, 30 on Maui, 19 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test. Today’s tally represents infection cases reported to the Health Department on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 55,098 on Oahu, 10,006 in Hawaii County, 9,060 on Maui, 2,255 on Kauai, 226 on Molokai, and 139 on Lanai. There are also 2,422 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 5,130 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 258.

By island, Oahu has 3,470 active cases, the Big Island has 787, Maui has 450, Kauai has 385, Molokai has 36, and Lanai has two.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is about 4.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Wednesday that 2,007,072 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs, up 2,665 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 67.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, and 76.1% have received at least one dose; and 20,913 booster shots or third doses for the immuno-compromised have been administered.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4310 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,290 hospitalizations within the state, 3,436 have been on Oahu, 477 on Maui, 326 on the Big Island, 43 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 235 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday, with 49 in intensive care units and 41 on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii has dropped 50% from its peak of 473 on Sept. 7, according to state data.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.