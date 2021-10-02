Haiku man, 28, dies after being pulled from Maui waters

A 28-year-old man from Haiku was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at Kamaole Beack Park II.

Christopher Anderson was identified as the victim who was pulled from the water and found unresponsive at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Anderson, but were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.