Haiku man, 28, dies after being pulled from Maui waters

A 28-year-old man from Haiku was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at Kamaole Beack Park II.
Christopher Anderson was identified as the victim who was pulled from the water and found unresponsive at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
First responders performed life-saving measures on Anderson, but were unsuccessful.
A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.