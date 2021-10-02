Injured visitor, 71, airlifted from Hanakapiai on Kauai

A 71-year-old man from Arizona was airlifted to safety Friday afternoon after injuring himself while hiking near Hanakapiai Beach on Kauai.

First responders were notified around 3:40 p.m. Friday about a man who reportedly fell and injured his leg and shoulder while hiking the Hanakapiai Trial, according to Kauai Fire Department news release.

Rescue personnel aboard an Air 1 helicopter were dispatched to the area and airlifted the injured man to Princeville Airport, where Hanalei firefighters and American Medical Response medics provided additional support and treatment.

The scene was cleared at approximately 5:30 p.m.