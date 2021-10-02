comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Fresno State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:59 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro drops back to pass against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro drops back to pass against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

——

Hawaii starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is injured and will not play in tonight’s game against 18th-ranked Fresno State.

Cordeiro apparently suffered the injury during last week’s road game against New Mexico State. Cordeiro was at practice this week but did not progress enough to be available. Freshman Brayden Schager will make his first NCAA start.

Quarterback Jake Haener, who entered the week as the nation’s passing leader, will direct the Bulldogs’ offense.

UH and Fresno State continue a 30-season rivalry as conference foes in this meeting at the Ching Complex. FS joined the Western Athletic Conference in 1992, 13 years after UH becamea league member. Both team moved to the Mountain West for the 2012-2013 academic year. The Warriors are 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the MWC. The Bulldogs are 4-1 and 1-0.

 

 

