Honolulu firefighters rescue ill hiker from Pali Notches Trail

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday evening rescued a hiker in distress on the Pali Notches Trail of Oahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the hiker at 5:34 p.m. and responded with five units and 16 personnel. It was reported that a male hiker, age unknown, was hiking on the Pali Notches trail when he began to feel ill.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 5:44 p.m., and two firefighters set out on foot while a landing zone was secured at Pali Golf Course. Firefighters found the patient, and evaluated his condition and vital signs, then escorted him down on foot.

Patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 8:33 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

Pali Notches is described online as a notorious, narrow ridge hike with a steep incline to man-made notches, and extremely dangerous by some blog posts. It is not on the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ list of sanctioned Na Ala Hele trails.

For safety, HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully-charged cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency, as well as an external, backup battery.

Hikers should also pack food and water, stay hydrated, and prepare for the unexpected. In addition, hikers should know their physical abilities and limitations and select trails that can be enjoyed safely.