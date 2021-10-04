Police search for suspects in daylight knifepoint robbery in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged knifepoint robbery of a 63-year-old man in downtown Honolulu Saturday.
The robbery occurred on Bishop Street at about 5 p.m.
Police said a male suspect demanded money from the victim while another male allegedly pointed a knife at the victim and took his wallet.
There were no injuries reported.
Police said the alleged robbers remain at large.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.