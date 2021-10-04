Today’s Spotlight Hawaii with guest Lt. Gov. Josh Green delayed due to Facebook worldwide outage

Editor’s Note:

Due today’s worlwide outage of Facebook.com, today’s “Spotlight Hawaii” with guest Lt. Gov. Josh Green has been delayed.

The show has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. today when it will be livestreamed if Facebook is back in service at that time.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.