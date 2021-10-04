Television and radio – Oct. 4, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Nascar: nascar
|Cup Series: YellaWood 500
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Hawks at Heat
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Warriors at Trail Blazers
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Nuggets at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Nuggets at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Raiders at Chargers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Golf
|Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R1
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Preseason
|Bruins at Flyers
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Blackhawks at Red Wings
|4:30 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Baseball: MLB playoffs, wild-card round
|Yankees at Red Sox
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Statcast: Yankees at Red Sox
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Bucks at Grizzlies
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Golf
|Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: nhl preseason
|Panthers at Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Kraken at Canucks
|4 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Coyotes at Kings
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|College men: Penn State at Rutgers
|noon
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College men: Michigan State at Michigan
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Raiders at Chargers
|2 p.m.
|830-AM
|NFL: Raiders at Chargers
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
