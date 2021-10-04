comscore Television and radio - Oct. 4, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Oct. 4, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Nascar: nascar
Cup Series: YellaWood 500 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Hawks at Heat 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Warriors at Trail Blazers 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Nuggets at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Nuggets at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Raiders at Chargers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R1 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Preseason
Bruins at Flyers 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Blackhawks at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: MLB playoffs, wild-card round
Yankees at Red Sox 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Statcast: Yankees at Red Sox 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Bucks at Grizzlies 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: nhl preseason
Panthers at Lightning 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Kraken at Canucks 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Coyotes at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
College men: Penn State at Rutgers noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College men: Michigan State at Michigan 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
 
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Raiders at Chargers 2 p.m. 830-AM
NFL: Raiders at Chargers 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
