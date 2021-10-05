Hawaii sees 91 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 80,414

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 91 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 80,414 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 811.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 615 fatalities on Oahu, 88 on Maui, 94 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 703,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 53 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, 15 on Hawaii island, seven on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 55,821 on Oahu, 9,174 on Maui, 10,264 in Hawaii County, 2,334 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 231 on Molokai. There are also 2,451 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 4,035 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 203.

By island, Oahu has 2,671 active cases, the Big Island has 710, Maui has 342, Kauai has 286 and Molokai has 26.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,043,156 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 11,831 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 68.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,394 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,374 hospitalizations within the state, 3,493 have been on Oahu, 485 on Maui, 335 on the Big Island, 52 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 155 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.5%, state health officials said today.

