Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2021

|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Baseball: MLB playoffs, AL wild card
|Yankees at Red Sox
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Bucks at Grizzlies
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Golf
|Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: nhl preseason
|Panthers at Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Kraken at Canucks
|4 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Coyotes at Kings
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|College men: Penn State at Rutgers
|noon
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College men: Michigan State at Michigan
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Baseball: MLB playoff, NL wild card
|Cardinals at Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Lakers at Suns
|noon
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Suns
|noon
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Jazz at Mavericks
|2:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Kings at Clippers
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Basketball: WNBA Playoffs, semifinals
|Game 4: Sun at Sky
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Game 4: Aces at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Golf
|Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: nhl Preseason
|Capitals at Bruins
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Kings at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Kings at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Kings at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Soccer
|UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Canadian: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC
|noon
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College men: Georgetown at Seton Hall
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NWSL: Washington Spirit at NJ/NY Gotham
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Canadian: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Tennis: wta
|BNP Paribas Open, R1
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|volleyball: college women
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Iowa at Wisconsin
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Missouri at LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Florida State at Miami
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Purdue at Illinois
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB Wild Card: Cardinals at Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB Wild Card: Cardinals at Dodgers
|2:10 p.m.
|990-AM
