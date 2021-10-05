comscore Television and radio - Oct. 5, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: MLB playoffs, AL wild card
Yankees at Red Sox 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Bucks at Grizzlies 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: nhl preseason
Panthers at Lightning 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Kraken at Canucks 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Coyotes at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
College men: Penn State at Rutgers noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College men: Michigan State at Michigan 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Baseball: MLB playoff, NL wild card
Cardinals at Dodgers 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Lakers at Suns noon SPCSN 23/218 69
Lakers at Suns noon NBATV NA/242* 92*
Jazz at Mavericks 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Kings at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Basketball: WNBA Playoffs, semifinals
Game 4: Sun at Sky 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Game 4: Aces at Mercury 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: nhl Preseason
Capitals at Bruins 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Kings at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Kings at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Kings at Ducks 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Soccer
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Canadian: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC noon FS2 NA/241* 76*
College men: Georgetown at Seton Hall 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NWSL: Washington Spirit at NJ/NY Gotham 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Canadian: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Tennis: wta
BNP Paribas Open, R1 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
volleyball: college women
Mississippi State at Kentucky noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Iowa at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Missouri at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Florida State at Miami 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Purdue at Illinois 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
MLB Wild Card: Cardinals at Dodgers 2 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB Wild Card: Cardinals at Dodgers 2:10 p.m. 990-AM
Looking Back

