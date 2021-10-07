Olympians’ cardboard beds to be used for COVID patients

Cardboard beds used at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes village are being reused at a temporary medical facility for coronavirus patients in Osaka. The maker offered to donate the beds, said Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura.

The facility is operating in Intex Osaka in Osaka City, a large-scale exhibition hall. Of the 1,000 beds in the facility, 800 are the cardboard beds, used for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

The beds are donated by manufacturer Airweave Inc., along with mattresses and pillows developed for the athletes.

“We are very grateful to be able to use the high-quality beds used by the Olympians,” said Yoshimura.