comscore Woman caught inside vacant Kaimuki house arrested | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman caught inside vacant Kaimuki house arrested

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman at 8 a.m. today who was found inside a vacant home in Kaimuki.

Officers arrested her at 8:32 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary at 1144 14th Avenue.

Police said the woman did not have permission to be in the home. A 62-year-old man reported the alleged burglary.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rising south swell and strong winds keep Oahu lifeguards busy

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up