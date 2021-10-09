Woman caught inside vacant Kaimuki house arrested

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman at 8 a.m. today who was found inside a vacant home in Kaimuki.
Officers arrested her at 8:32 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary at 1144 14th Avenue.
Police said the woman did not have permission to be in the home. A 62-year-old man reported the alleged burglary.
