Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 113 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 113 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 845 fatalities and 81,614 cases.

Three of the latest deaths were on Oahu and one was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 635 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 105 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 714,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 69 new cases on Oahu, 10 on Maui, 18 on Hawaii island, 10 on Kauai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,517 on Oahu, 9,283 on Maui, 10,492 in Hawaii County, 2,427 on Kauai, 140 on Lanai and 234 on Molokai. There are also 2,521 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 3,012 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 143.

By island, Oahu has 1,949 active cases, the Big Island has 588, Maui has 256, Kauai has 211, Lanai has one and Molokai has seven.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,080,371 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 14,705 from Friday. Health officials say that 69.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.9% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,510 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,488 hospitalizations within the state, 3,558 have been on Oahu, 503 on Maui, 357 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 105 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, state health officials said today.

