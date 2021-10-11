Strong tradewinds to keep east shore surf elevated, rough for most Hawaii islands through Tuesday

A high surf advisory for the eastern shores of most islands from Kauai to Hawaii island has been extended through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects strong tradewinds to continue over Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island today, keeping east-shore surf rough and elevated at 7 to 10 feet through Tuesday evening.

Officials warn of breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents, which will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters say a strong and gusty tradewinds are expected for another day before trending down by Wednesday night.

Locally heavy showers are expected to develop tonight, particularly for windward Maui and Hawaii island, through Tuesday night.

A record daily maximum rainfall of 1.4 inches, meanwhile, was set at Hilo on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 1.17 inches for the date set in 1986.

A small craft advisory covering Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, remains in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.