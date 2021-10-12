Hawaii sees 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 81,663

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 49 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 81,663 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 845.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 635 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 105 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 715,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 36 new cases on Oahu, two on Maui, six on Hawaii island, four on Kauai and one on Molokai.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,553 on Oahu, 9,285 on Maui, 10,498 in Hawaii County, 2,431 on Kauai, 140 on Lanai and 235 on Molokai. There are also 2,521 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 2,834 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 178.

By island, Oahu has 1,802 active cases, the Big Island has 569, Maui has 249, Kauai has 205, Lanai has one and Molokai has eight.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,082,001 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 1,630 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 69.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.9% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,518 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,496 hospitalizations within the state, 3,566 have been on Oahu, 503 on Maui, 357 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 101 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.