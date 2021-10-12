Television and radio – Oct. 12, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
|AL, G4: Astros at White Sox
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NL, G4: Brewers at Braves
|11 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|NL, G4: Giants at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Raptors at Wizards
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Warriors at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Warriors at Lakers
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Football: college
|Appalachian State at Louisiana
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Hockey: nhl season opener
|Penguins at Lightning
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Soccer
|FIFA World Cup qual.: Denmark vs. Austria
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|College men: Ohio State at Indiana
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College men: Davidson at Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Canadian: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Volleyball: High school girls
|Moanalua vs. Kahuku
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
|AL, G5: Astros at White Sox (if nec.)
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Basketball: NBA preseason
|Mavericks at Hornets
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bucks at Jazz
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Basketball: WNBA Finals
|G2: Sky at Mercury
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Hockey: NHL
|Rangers at Capitals
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Blackhawks at Avalanche
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Soccer
|FIFA WC Qual.: USA vs. Costa Rica
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|College women: Indiana at Penn State
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|FIFA WC Qual.: El Salvador vs. Mexico
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|volleyball: college women
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Northwestern at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Indiana at Nebraska
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: ALDS G4, Astros at White Sox
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: NLDS G4, Brewers at Braves
|11 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: NLDS G4, Giants at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: NLDS G4, Giants at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: ALDS G5, White Sox at Astros (if nec.)
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
