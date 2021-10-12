comscore Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Oct. 12, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:45 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
AL, G4: Astros at White Sox 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NL, G4: Brewers at Braves 11 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
NL, G4: Giants at Dodgers 3 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Raptors at Wizards 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Warriors at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Warriors at Lakers 4:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Football: college
Appalachian State at Louisiana 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Hockey: nhl season opener
Penguins at Lightning 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Soccer
FIFA World Cup qual.: Denmark vs. Austria 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
College men: Ohio State at Indiana 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College men: Davidson at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Canadian: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Volleyball: High school girls
Moanalua vs. Kahuku 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
AL, G5: Astros at White Sox (if nec.) 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Basketball: NBA preseason
Mavericks at Hornets 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bucks at Jazz 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Basketball: WNBA Finals
G2: Sky at Mercury 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Hockey: NHL
Rangers at Capitals 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Blackhawks at Avalanche 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Soccer
FIFA WC Qual.: USA vs. Costa Rica 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
College women: Indiana at Penn State 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
FIFA WC Qual.: El Salvador vs. Mexico 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
volleyball: college women
Ole Miss at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Georgia Tech at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: ALDS G4, Astros at White Sox 8 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: NLDS G4, Brewers at Braves 11 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: NLDS G4, Giants at Dodgers 3 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: NLDS G4, Giants at Dodgers 3 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: ALDS G5, White Sox at Astros (if nec.) 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
Scoreboard
Scoreboard

Looking Back

