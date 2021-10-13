Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

TOKYO >> Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.
Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.
Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.
The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.