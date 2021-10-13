comscore Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and other lawmakers give three cheers after dissolving the lower house.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and other lawmakers give three cheers after dissolving the lower house.

TOKYO >> Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.

Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.

Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

