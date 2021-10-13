Hawaii surfer Honolua Blomfield crowned world champion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii surfer Honolua Blomfield claimed her third WSL World Longboard title at the 2021 Jeep Malibu Classic.

At 22, Blomfield is the youngest three-time WSL Longboard champion in history.

Winner of last month’s Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic, Blomfield entered the final day of the Malibu Classic needing only a quarterfinal win to clinch the women’s longboard world title. Blomfield did just that, scoring 6.00 and 7.00 on her last two waves to claim victory over American Linday Steinriede with a total of 13.00. With the world title in hand, Blomfield would go on to take down French surfer Zoe Grospiron in the semifinals, before falling to Grospiron’s countrywoman and event-winner Alice Lemoigne in the finals.

Blomfield, who hails from Haleiwa, previously won longboard world titles in 2017 and 2019, both coming in events held in Taiwan. Due to the event’s cancellation in 2020, Blomfield is now the back-to-back world champion.

Four other Hawaii surfers entered the final day still in contention for the event title, but Kai Sallas, Kaniela Stewart, Kelia Moniz and Kirra Seale all fell in the quarterfinals of their respective heats.

American Joel Tudor claimed the men’s longboard world title and the event title at the Malibu Classic.