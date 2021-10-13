Television and radio – Oct. 13, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Basketball: NBA preseason
|Mavericks at Hornets
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Bucks at Jazz
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Basketball: WNBA Finals
|G2: Sky at Mercury
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Hockey: NHL
|Rangers at Capitals
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Jets at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Blackhawks at Avalanche
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Soccer
|FIFA WC Qual.: USA vs. Costa Rica
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|College women: Indiana at Penn State
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|FIFA WC Qual.: El Salvador vs. Mexico
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Volleyball: college women
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Northwestern at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Indiana at Nebraska
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Thursday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
|NL, G5: Dodgers at Giants
|3 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
|Timberwolves at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Lakers at Kings
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Kings
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Football: nfl
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|2:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Football: college
|Georgia Southern at South Alabama
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Navy at Memphis
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Football: HIGH SCHOOL
|Newman at St. Charles Catholic
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Collins Hill at North Gwinnett
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Golf
|European: Andalucia Masters, R1
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, R1
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: nhl
|Kraken at Predators
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Golden Knights at Kings
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Soccer
|College women: LSU at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: USC at Oregon
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: USC at Oregon
|1 p.m.
|P12LA
|NA/233*
|254*
|College women: USC at Oregon
|1 p.m.
|P12OR
|NA/236*
|256*
|College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: Kansas at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|College women: Kansas at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Canadian: York Unite FC at Cavalry FC
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College women: Illinois at Minnesota
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCSP
|12
|89
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|BNP Paribas Open
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|volleyball: college women
|Washington at Oregon
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Washington at Oregon
|4 p.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Washington at Oregon
|4 p.m.
|P12OR
|NA/236*
|256*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|No sporting events scheduled.
|Thursday
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Buccaneers at Eagles
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants
|3 p.m.
|1500-AM
