Television and radio – Oct. 13, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: NBA preseason
Mavericks at Hornets 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Bucks at Jazz 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Basketball: WNBA Finals
G2: Sky at Mercury 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Hockey: NHL
Rangers at Capitals 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Jets at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Blackhawks at Avalanche 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Soccer
FIFA WC Qual.: USA vs. Costa Rica 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
College women: Indiana at Penn State 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
FIFA WC Qual.: El Salvador vs. Mexico 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Volleyball: college women
Ole Miss at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Georgia Tech at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
 
Thursday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, Divisional Series
NL, G5: Dodgers at Giants 3 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASKETBALL: NBA Preseason
Timberwolves at Nets 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Football: nfl
Buccaneers at Eagles 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
Buccaneers at Eagles 2:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Football: college
Georgia Southern at South Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Navy at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Football: HIGH SCHOOL
Newman at St. Charles Catholic 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Collins Hill at North Gwinnett 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Golf
European: Andalucia Masters, R1 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The CJ Cup at Summit, R1 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: nhl
Kraken at Predators 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Golden Knights at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Soccer
College women: LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: USC at Oregon 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: USC at Oregon 1 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254*
College women: USC at Oregon 1 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*
College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: Kansas at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
College women: Kansas at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Canadian: York Unite FC at Cavalry FC 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College women: Illinois at Minnesota 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
BNP Paribas Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
volleyball: college women
Washington at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Washington at Oregon 4 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
Washington at Oregon 4 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*
 
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
No sporting events scheduled.
 
Thursday
  TIME STATION
NFL: Buccaneers at Eagles 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants 3 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: NLDS G5, Dodgers at Giants 3 p.m. 1500-AM
