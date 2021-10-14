Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 164 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 164 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 857 fatalities and 81,954 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 721,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 87 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, 46 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.