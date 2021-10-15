Big Island police ID electrocution victim, seek witnesses

Police detectives on Hawaii island are seeking information from any potential witnesses to an electrocution accident that killed a woman Tuesday.

The Hawaii Police Department on Thursday identified the woman who died as 58-year-old Cindy Lehuanani Gonsalves-Pascual of Pahoa.

Gonsalves-Pascual died as a result of what the department described as severe accidental electrocution in the Hawaiian Beaches area.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed or knows about the incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Clarence Davies at 808-961-2382 or clarence.davies@hawaiicounty.gov.