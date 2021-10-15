Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 156 additional infections; 70% fully vaccinated

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 156 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 862 fatalities and 82,110 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 722,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 92 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, 34 on Hawaii island, 11 on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,099,540 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,422 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 70% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.2% have received at least one dose.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.