GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team visits Nevada in key Mountain West Conference game

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

RENO, NEV. >> Hawaii and host Nevada meet in a key Mountain West football game tonight at Mackay Stadium.

Two weeks ago, the Rainbow Warriors upset Fresno State at the Ching Complex. They had a bye last week.

UH head coach Todd Graham said quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro, who did not play against Fresno State after suffering an injury the previous week, and freshman Brayden Schager will both have roles tonight.

Quarterback Carson Strong leads the Wolf Pack’s Air Raid offense that is averaging 357.0 passing yards per game. Nevada has amassed 22 sacks in the first five games, led by Saint Louis School graduate Tristan Nichols’ six.

ESPN Honolulu play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran felt ill during the pregame and will not call tonight’s game.

