Honolulu police shut down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki due to structure fire

COURTESY PHOTO
Flames can be seen from the scene of a structure fire in Waikiki earlier today.
COURTESY NANCY ARCAYNA
Smoke can be seen billowing from a fire reported at 2425 Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki this morning.
COURTESY JACQUELIN KRONICK
Firefighters work after putting out a fire at the surfboard racks near the HPD Waikiki substation today.
COURTESY JACQUELIN KRONICK
Flames can be seen from a structure fire in Waikiki earlier today.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police and firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire this morning in Waikiki at the location of surfboard racks near the Moana Surfrider hotel and HPD’s Waikiki substation.
The Honolulu Police Department has shut down Kalakaua Avenue at the intersection of Kaiulani Avenue due to a fire investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto Kaiulani.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported at 11:14 a.m. that it was responding to a report of a structure fire at 2425 Kalakaua Avenue.
According to a witness in the area, the fire is located in the vicinity of surfboard lockers next to the Moana Surfrider hotel and HPD’s Waikiki substation.
