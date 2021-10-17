Honolulu police shut down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki due to structure fire

The Honolulu Police Department has shut down Kalakaua Avenue at the intersection of Kaiulani Avenue due to a fire investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto Kaiulani.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported at 11:14 a.m. that it was responding to a report of a structure fire at 2425 Kalakaua Avenue.

According to a witness in the area, the fire is located in the vicinity of surfboard lockers next to the Moana Surfrider hotel and HPD’s Waikiki substation.