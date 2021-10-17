No lifeguards today at Waimanalo Beach Park, city says

Honolulu Emergency Services said Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards are not available to work at towers located within Waimanalo Beach Park (6A), forcing their closures today.

Lifeguards will still patrol the park in mobile response vehicles to provide coverage and asks the public to call 911 immediately in case of emergencies.

Ocean Safety recommends avoiding beaches without lifeguards and visiting a guarded beach instead, where towers are staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Download the city’s HNL.info app for more info and additional updates.

According to HESD, the closures are a direct result of staffing availability as Ocean Safety steadily increases its daytime coverage as part of a 2019 legal mandate requiring a “dawn to dusk” lifeguarding program in the City & County of Honolulu.