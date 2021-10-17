Recovered body believed to be missing Kauai woman

Kauai police said today they believe that they have recovered the body of a Kauai woman who had been reported missing earlier this month.

Kauai police and members of the community had been searching for Joddielynn Taylor, 56, who was reported as missing on Oct. 9.

Police said members of the public today found a body in an advanced stage of decomposition in an area with thick brush in Poipu. Police said the cause of death is unknown and an autopsy report is pending.

According to earlier police reports, Taylor was last seen on Oct. 6.

Taylor, who is Hawaiian and Caucasian, had distinctive markings, including a tribal tattoos on her hip, a flower tattoo on her abdomen and a tattoo on her lower back that says “Kuuipo.”

Police said, “We are unable to provide further information at this time due to an ongoing investigation.”