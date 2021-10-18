Maui Mayor Victorino says he learned of COVID-19 exposure via social media

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino tested negative for COVID-19 last weekend after meeting days earlier with three unvaccinated county residents, two of whom came down with the virus, his office said today.

Victorino only learned of his exposure through a social media post late Saturday.

“I am disappointed that no one reached out to my office to immediately let me know of the positive test,” Victorino said in a news release. “That was irresponsible, and could result in the spread of the disease by myself and several executive staff members.”

The three unvaccinated residents were opposed to state and county emergency public health rules and had tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the meeting on Thursday.

But one of the attendees began experiencing symptoms and tested positive on Friday, and another attendee also tested positive.

Victorino and members of his staff who attended the meeting were tested for COVID-19 and found to be negative. Executive staff members were fully vaccinated.

The group of residents sought the in-person meeting with the mayor to lobby for a town hall meeting with others opposed to state and county safety measures.

“As the administrative leader of this county, I have a duty to protect county employees and the public. Therefore, due to the risk of encouraging in-person group gatherings, I will not be participating in an in-person town hall style meeting, but I will continue to meet virtually with members of our community,” Victorino said.