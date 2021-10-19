2 California visitors arrested on Maui for allegedly violating travel rules

Two California visitors were arrested Monday for allegedly violating the state’s travel rules, which require travelers to present a vaccination record, a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test or approved lodging for a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
California residents Steven Miller, 54, and Tina Wideman, 55, were arrested on suspicion of violating the travel rules upon arriving on Maui from Las Vegas, according to a news release. They were transported to the Wailuku police station for processing without incident, Maui police said.
Both volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to California.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.