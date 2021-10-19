2 California visitors arrested on Maui for allegedly violating travel rules

Two California visitors were arrested Monday for allegedly violating the state’s travel rules, which require travelers to present a vaccination record, a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test or approved lodging for a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

California residents Steven Miller, 54, and Tina Wideman, 55, were arrested on suspicion of violating the travel rules upon arriving on Maui from Las Vegas, according to a news release. They were transported to the Wailuku police station for processing without incident, Maui police said.

Both volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to California.