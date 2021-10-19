Accident closes Makakilo Drive northbound

Makakilo Drive northbound is closed from Farrington Highway due to a motor collision, the City and County of Honolulu has announced this evening.
The city announcement said drivers can use North-South Road, now known as Kualakai Parkway, to access Makakilo Drive.
