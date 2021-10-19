Gov. David Ige invites visitors to resume non-essential travel to Hawaii on Nov. 1

Gov. David Ige announced this afternoon that at least some non-essential travel to the state can resume effective Nov. 1.

Ige made the announcement at the opening of the new international terminal at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. It was unclear whether the reopening of travel is set to be limited to certain groups, such as fully vaccinated travelers. On Aug. 23, Ige had asked travelers to avoid non-essential travel to Hawaii through October.

Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association President & CEO Mufi Hannemann said he and a statewide coalition of representatives from tourism, restaurants, retail, ground and air transportation, labor unions, and chambers of commerce had pushed hard for the Nov. 1 timeline.

“While we recognize that there are still details that need to be sorted out—paying special mind to input from the county mayors and information provided by the healthcare community and the business sector—this announcement is an important first step toward getting our economy moving again safely and judiciously,” Hannemann said.

Hannemann also commended Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth for making it clear that Hawaii wants “healthy, vaccinated travelers to return to Hawaii as soon as possible.”

“We look forward to working with Governor Ige and his administration to shape a clear message to prospective travelers that Hawaii is open for business and travel can once again be booked with confidence,” he said.

Ige and his team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his decision to invite visitors back to Hawaii.