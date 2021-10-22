Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu, 134 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 134 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 883 fatalities and 83,020 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 665 fatalities on Oahu, 112 on Hawaii island, 91 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 734,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 70 new cases on Oahu, 34 on Hawaii island, seven on Maui, six on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,281 on Oahu, 10,802 in Hawaii island, 9,422 on Maui, 2,514 on Kauai, 239 on Molokai, and 141 on Lanai. There are also 2,621 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,728 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 70.

The state’s 7-day average case count was 117 and the seven-day positivity rate was 1.7% on Thursday, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,136,500 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,202 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 70.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.2% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,629 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 72 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday, with 22 in intensive care units and 16 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.