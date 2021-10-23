Injured hiker airlifted off Kaneohe trail

A 36-year-old woman was airlifted off the trail after she was injured while hiking late this afternoon on the “Stairway to Hell” trail in Kaneohe.

The woman injured her right ankle, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

Four HFD units were dispatched shortly after the 4:39 p.m. 911 call, with the first unit arriving at Kaneohe District Park where the unit secured a landing zone.

HFD’s rescue unit contacted the caller, who had been hiking with the woman.

Rescue personnel flew aboard Air 3 to the hiker’s location and landed nearby.

She was loaded onto the helicopter and transported to the landing zone.

The woman was transferred to Emergency Medical Services’ care at 5:28 p.m.

According to one online post on The Hiking HI, Stairway to Hell is “an old sketchy set of abandoned stairs that lead downhill to nowhere.” The poster rated the 12-mile hike as advanced and takes eight hours or more, and says there is an elevation gain of 1,800 feet.

To get there, the poster says one must cross the Koolau Summit Trail.

HFD offered these safety tips:

>>Watch the time. Getting a late start increases the possibility of getting caught in the dark. Know your turnaround time and stick to it to allow enough time to return.

If you are caught by darkness, stay put unless you are very familiar with the trail and have a flashlight.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.