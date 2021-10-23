Hawaii retires Colt Brennan’s No. 15 at halftime, then beats New Mexico State in front of home crowd

Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley and Darius Muasau had long interception returns for touchdowns and Calvin Turner broke a tie with a 75-yard scoring run late in the third quarter to help the Rainbow Warriors hold off New Mexico State 48-34 tonight at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-4) honored 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan at halftime and retired his No. 15 jersey in a ceremony on the field.

Brennan would have appreciated the big plays in the second half, although they weren’t the long throws UH fans were accustomed to watching in 2007.

The Aggies (1-7) erased a 24-3 second-quarter deficit and tied it at 27-all on Juwan Price’s 46-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

Turner took the very next play from scrimmage to the end zone for a 75-yard TD.

NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson was driving with his team down seven in the fourth quarter when he was hit by Justus Tavai to force a pass attempt that floated in the air and was caught by Muasau, who returned it 75 yards for a score and a 41-27 advantage.

Hawaii freshman quarterback Brayden Schager was an efficient 25-for-29 passing for 219 yards. His longest completion was 49 yards to Nick Mardner on third-and-11 to set up senior Dedrick Parson’s 3-yard TD run to make it 48-34 with 4:16 remaining.

Parson stepped in for an injured Dae Dae Hunter at running back and stepped up with 25 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns, his first 100-yard game with the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii, which beat the Aggies 41-21 in Las Cruces, N.M., in September, is 10-0 all-time against New Mexico State.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-2 in Mountain West Conference play and return to action a week from today at Utah State.

