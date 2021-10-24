Honolulu man, 22, apparently shot on South King Street overnight

Honolulu Emergency Services said it administered life-saving treatment to a man who was apparently shot on South King Street overnight.
Paramedics responded at about 2 a.m. today to 1350 S. King and found a man, 22, with serious trauma fronting the location.
EMS said in a report that the man had “apparently suffered (a gunshot wound) to (his) back.”
No further information about the incident or the man’s condition was immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.