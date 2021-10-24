Honolulu man, 22, apparently shot on South King Street overnight

Honolulu Emergency Services said it administered life-saving treatment to a man who was apparently shot on South King Street overnight.

Paramedics responded at about 2 a.m. today to 1350 S. King and found a man, 22, with serious trauma fronting the location.

EMS said in a report that the man had “apparently suffered (a gunshot wound) to (his) back.”

No further information about the incident or the man’s condition was immediately available.